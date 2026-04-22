CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.57 and traded as high as C$17.82. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.38, with a volume of 89,022 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CT Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$17.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRT.UN

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.57. The company has a market cap of C$4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$152.92 million during the quarter. CT Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that CT Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1696833 EPS for the current year.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust's payout ratio is presently 52.56%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated real estate investment trust that invests in retail properties across Canada. The most significant portion of properties are located in Ontario, followed by Quebec and Western Canada. The trust generates the vast majority of revenue from leasing its properties to Canadian Tire Corporation, which operates the Canadian Tire retail stores. The trust's portfolio primarily consists of properties anchored by a Canadian Tire retail store, in addition to retail properties not anchored by Canadian Tire, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property.

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