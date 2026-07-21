CTO Realty Growth (CTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to announce earnings of $0.1033 per share and revenue of $42.3140 million for the quarter. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.190-2.240 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 2.47%. On average, analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

NYSE CTO opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $754.95 million, a PE ratio of 106.43 and a beta of 0.60.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. CTO Realty Growth's dividend payout ratio is presently 723.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 9.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,690 shares of the company's stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JonesTrading boosted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company's primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT's portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

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