CTO Realty Growth (CTO) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post earnings of $0.0250 per share and revenue of $38.8920 million for the quarter. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.160 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.91 million. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

CTO opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $652.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.64 and a beta of 0.60.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. CTO Realty Growth's dividend payout ratio is presently 1,688.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JonesTrading reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings raised CTO Realty Growth from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CTO Realty Growth to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTO Realty Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company's primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT's portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

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