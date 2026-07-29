CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at JonesTrading

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at JonesTrading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. JonesTrading's price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised CTO Realty Growth from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.00.

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CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:CTO traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $22.40. 225,381 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,031. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.67 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $22.71.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $43.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.31 million. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 51.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company's primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT's portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

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