CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Says

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price suggests a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JonesTrading raised their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $24.67.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTO

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 0.1%

CTO opened at $21.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $823.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.31 million. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 32.63%.CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,166,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,287,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,994,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 27.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 664,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,828,000 after buying an additional 141,574 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,746 shares of the company's stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 24,989 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 434,145 shares of the company's stock worth $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company's stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company's primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT's portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

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