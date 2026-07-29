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CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
CubeSmart logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CubeSmart declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, payable October 15 to shareholders of record October 1. The annualized dividend is $2.12, representing a yield of approximately 5.0%.
  • The REIT has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years, but its current 135% payout ratio exceeds earnings. Analysts expect earnings growth to reduce the forward payout ratio to about 81.5%.
  • CubeSmart recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, reporting $0.36 in EPS and $281.93 million in revenue. Its shares traded at $42.78, near the 12-month high of $43.26.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

CubeSmart has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. CubeSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 135.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 101,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,179. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.25 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About CubeSmart

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

  • CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE Stock is a Smart Pullback Play

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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