CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

CubeSmart has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. CubeSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 135.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.

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CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 101,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,179. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.25 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE Stock is a Smart Pullback Play

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

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