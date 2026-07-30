CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.540-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.640-0.660 EPS.

Get CubeSmart alerts: Sign Up

CubeSmart Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,681,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.08. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 28.93%.The firm had revenue of $281.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. CubeSmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore set a $47.00 price objective on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.42.

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE Stock is a Smart Pullback Play

Get Our Latest Report on CubeSmart

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CubeSmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CubeSmart wasn't on the list.

While CubeSmart currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here