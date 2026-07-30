CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.640-0.660 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.540-2.600 EPS.

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CubeSmart Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE:CUBE traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.17. 3,681,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $281.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. CubeSmart's dividend payout ratio is currently 149.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on CubeSmart from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays raised CubeSmart from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CubeSmart from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.42.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,297,286 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $118,867,000 after purchasing an additional 251,022 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in CubeSmart by 524.3% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 99,219 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 83,326 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in CubeSmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 67,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 29,566 shares during the period. Finally, VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company's stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

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