CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sets New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.06 and last traded at $43.0880, with a volume of 84462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.28.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $47.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded CubeSmart from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Trading Up 1.8%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $281.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.25 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE Stock is a Smart Pullback Play

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. CubeSmart's payout ratio is presently 149.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Essential Partners LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 594.7% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 910 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

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