Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $143.00 to $133.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Loop Capital set a $160.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of CFR opened at $142.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $111.21 and a 1 year high of $148.97. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $139.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $578.05 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 22.21%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cullen/Frost Bankers's payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $137,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,893,610.42. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $2,509,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,279 shares of the bank's stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the bank's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the bank's stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company's stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is the holding company for Frost Bank, a Texas-chartered financial institution whose origins date back to 1868 in San Antonio. As one of the oldest banking organizations in the state, it offers a broad range of services to individuals, small and large businesses, and institutional clients. Core banking activities include commercial lending, deposit services, cash management and trade finance, while consumer products cover residential mortgages, personal lines of credit and home equity loans.

Beyond traditional banking, the company provides comprehensive treasury and equipment leasing solutions tailored to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements.

Further Reading

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