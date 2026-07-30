Cullinan Therapeutics (CGEM) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Cullinan Therapeutics to announce earnings of ($0.7993) per share and revenue of $3.6670 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect Cullinan Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5%

CGEM stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of -0.01. Cullinan Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cullinan Therapeutics

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $142,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 162,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,901,880.08. The trade was a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 145.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 109,413 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,069 shares of the company's stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company's stock.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cullinan Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cullinan Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Cullinan Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here