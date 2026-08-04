Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 17.60%.

Here are the key takeaways from Cumberland Pharmaceuticals' conference call:

Apotex transaction closed July 1 , delivering $100 million in cash at closing, with an additional $11 million expected from inventory and transition payments and a potential $10 million milestone payment.

, delivering $100 million in cash at closing, with an additional $11 million expected from inventory and transition payments and a potential $10 million milestone payment. Cumberland declared a $1.50-per-share special dividend totaling approximately $22 million while retaining enough capital to fund operations for more than five years and maintain over $50 million in reserves.

Cumberland declared a totaling approximately $22 million while retaining enough capital to fund operations for more than five years and maintain over $50 million in reserves. The company is pivoting fully toward its ifetroban pipeline, with anticipated 2026 milestones including systemic sclerosis top-line results, interim efficacy data from the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis study, and further regulatory guidance for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The company is pivoting fully toward its ifetroban pipeline, with anticipated 2026 milestones including systemic sclerosis top-line results, interim efficacy data from the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis study, and further regulatory guidance for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Management cited encouraging clinical progress: ifetroban’s DMD study produced supportive biomarker findings, the systemic sclerosis trial completed enrollment, and a Vanderbilt oncology study reported fewer metastatic recurrences and metastasis-related deaths in the treatment arm.

Management cited encouraging clinical progress: ifetroban’s DMD study produced supportive biomarker findings, the systemic sclerosis trial completed enrollment, and a Vanderbilt oncology study reported fewer metastatic recurrences and metastasis-related deaths in the treatment arm. Following the divestiture, Cumberland will no longer receive revenue from its commercial brands and will operate primarily as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company; second-quarter operating loss was $3.1 million and net loss was $4.1 million.

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Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.6%

NASDAQ CPIX traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 200,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,979. The company's fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $116.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.09.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a $1.50 dividend.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPIX. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.51% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc NASDAQ: CPIX is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Nashville, Tennessee, focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of hospital and acute care products. Founded in 1993, the company has built a portfolio of branded therapeutics designed to address critical care needs in emergency medicine, critical care units and other hospital settings. Cumberland's strategy emphasizes in-licensing and acquiring products that have established safety and efficacy profiles but limited market reach, then leveraging its sales network to expand their commercial footprint.

The company's flagship products include Acetadote (N-acetylcysteine injection), the only FDA-approved antidote for acetaminophen overdose administered intravenously; Vasostrict (vasopressin injection), used to raise blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock; Cerebrex (diclofenac sodium injection), an anti-inflammatory agent for managing acute pain and fever; and Dynastat (parecoxib sodium), a COX-2 inhibitor for postoperative pain relief.

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