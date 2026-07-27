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Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus on Curbline Properties, with five buy ratings and four hold ratings. The average 12-month price target is $30.44, while recent targets range as high as $39 from Piper Sandler.
  • Curbline Properties exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.28 EPS versus the $0.05 consensus and $57.99 million in revenue, up 51% year over year. The company issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $1.20 to $1.23.
  • Shares opened at $31.57, near the company’s 52-week high of $31.90. The REIT also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.17, or $0.68 annually, representing a 2.2% yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than Curbline Properties.

Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.4444.

CURB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curbline Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Curbline Properties from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Curbline Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curbline Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Curbline Properties by 43.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,595 shares of the company's stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Curbline Properties by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 727,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 77,322 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Curbline Properties by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,984 shares of the company's stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares in the last quarter.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

NYSE CURB opened at $31.57 on Monday. Curbline Properties has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $53.34 million. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 16.24%.The firm's revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curbline Properties will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Curbline Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.35%.

About Curbline Properties

(Get Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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