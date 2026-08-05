CuriosityStream (CURI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect CuriosityStream to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $21.3230 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.79 million. On average, analysts expect CuriosityStream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CuriosityStream Price Performance

CuriosityStream stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.09 million, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.77. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.51.

CuriosityStream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from CuriosityStream's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. CuriosityStream's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -261.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CuriosityStream news, Director Patrick J. Keeley sold 31,559 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $85,209.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 188,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $508,815. This represents a 14.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Phillip Brady Hayden sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $77,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $182,443.52. The trade was a 29.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mangrove Partners IM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the third quarter worth $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CURI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Singular Research raised CuriosityStream to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CURI

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream, Inc NASDAQ: CURI is a global streaming media company specializing in factual content across science, nature, history and technology. Founded in 2015 by John Hendricks, the founder of the Discovery Channel, CuriosityStream offers on-demand documentaries, series and short-form programming designed to inform and entertain viewers with high-quality educational content. The company's library features both original productions and licensed titles, covering topics such as space exploration, wildlife conservation, archaeology and cutting-edge scientific research.

Since its launch, CuriosityStream has expanded its reach to subscribers in more than 175 countries, delivering content in multiple languages and via a range of platforms.

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