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CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
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Key Points

  • CuriosityStream has a consensus analyst rating of Moderate Buy from six firms (2 holds, 3 buys, 1 strong buy) with an average 1‑year price target of $6.17.
  • In its most recent quarter the company missed EPS (‑$0.06 vs. consensus ‑$0.04) but beat revenue at $19.2M, while reporting a negative net margin (‑8.97%) and negative ROE (‑13.07%).
  • CuriosityStream recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.08 (annualized $0.32) implying a 9.3% yield, though the dividend payout ratio is an unsustainable ‑320%.
  • Interested in CuriosityStream? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.1667.

Several analysts recently commented on CURI shares. Zacks Research raised CuriosityStream from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CuriosityStream from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CuriosityStream

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the third quarter worth $54,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company's stock.

CuriosityStream Stock Up 0.1%

CURI opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.15 million, a PE ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. CuriosityStream's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -320.00%.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream, Inc NASDAQ: CURI is a global streaming media company specializing in factual content across science, nature, history and technology. Founded in 2015 by John Hendricks, the founder of the Discovery Channel, CuriosityStream offers on-demand documentaries, series and short-form programming designed to inform and entertain viewers with high-quality educational content. The company's library features both original productions and licensed titles, covering topics such as space exploration, wildlife conservation, archaeology and cutting-edge scientific research.

Since its launch, CuriosityStream has expanded its reach to subscribers in more than 175 countries, delivering content in multiple languages and via a range of platforms.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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