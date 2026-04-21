CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.1667.

Several analysts recently commented on CURI shares. Zacks Research raised CuriosityStream from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CuriosityStream from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

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Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the third quarter worth $54,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company's stock.

CuriosityStream Stock Up 0.1%

CURI opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.15 million, a PE ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. CuriosityStream's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -320.00%.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream, Inc NASDAQ: CURI is a global streaming media company specializing in factual content across science, nature, history and technology. Founded in 2015 by John Hendricks, the founder of the Discovery Channel, CuriosityStream offers on-demand documentaries, series and short-form programming designed to inform and entertain viewers with high-quality educational content. The company's library features both original productions and licensed titles, covering topics such as space exploration, wildlife conservation, archaeology and cutting-edge scientific research.

Since its launch, CuriosityStream has expanded its reach to subscribers in more than 175 countries, delivering content in multiple languages and via a range of platforms.

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