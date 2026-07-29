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Currys (LON:CURY) Insider Sells 937,215 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Currys logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Currys insider Bruce Marsh sold 937,215 shares at an average price of GBX 165, generating approximately £1.55 million.
  • Currys shares rose to GBX 168 during Wednesday trading, near the company’s 52-week high of GBX 169.41, with trading volume substantially above average.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive, with four Buy ratings and an average price target of GBX 178.50, despite mixed individual targets ranging from GBX 155 to GBX 210.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Currys.

Currys plc (LON:CURY - Get Free Report) insider Bruce Marsh sold 937,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165, for a total value of £1,546,404.75.

Currys Stock Performance

Shares of Currys stock traded up GBX 3 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 168. 90,089,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,466,945. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.90. Currys plc has a 1 year low of GBX 106 and a 1 year high of GBX 169.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Currys (LON:CURY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 2nd. The company reported GBX 13.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Currys had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Currys plc will post 9.5199569 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Currys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 2nd that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Currys to an "outperform" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 180 to GBX 165 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 168 to GBX 184 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 210 price objective on shares of Currys in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 155 target price on shares of Currys in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Currys presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 178.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Currys

Currys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800 stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us. In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece. In each of these markets we are the market leader, employing 28,000 capable and committed colleagues. Our full range of services and support makes it easy for our customers to discover, choose, afford and enjoy the right technology for them, throughout their lives.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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