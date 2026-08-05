Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 15.100-15.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 15.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $860.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $724.00 to $768.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $775.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $773.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CW

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of CW stock traded down $9.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $748.10. 208,518 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $746.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $713.17. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $464.91 and a fifty-two week high of $808.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.11. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.100-15.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio is 7.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.91, for a total value of $165,640.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,983,029.42. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.72, for a total transaction of $1,804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,739,270.48. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 3,119 shares of company stock worth $2,257,998 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 354.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company's stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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