Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY 2026 guidance to 15.100-15.400 EPS.

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Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $9.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $748.10. 208,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,106. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $746.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $713.79. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $464.91 and a 12 month high of $808.16.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.91, for a total transaction of $165,640.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,983,029.42. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.95, for a total transaction of $288,058.05. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,075.40. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,119 shares of company stock worth $2,257,998. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 354.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Curtiss-Wright from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $724.00 to $768.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $860.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $775.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $773.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CW

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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