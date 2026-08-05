Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.440-1.501 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.0 billion.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWK

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of CWK stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cushman & Wakefield

In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 24,828 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $328,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 70,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $939,107. This represents a 25.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 4,473.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 85.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company's stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm's core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

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