Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $11.7540, with a volume of 126768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Get CTOS alerts: Sign Up

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.88%.The business had revenue of $563.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Custom Truck One Source News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Custom Truck One Source this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results beat expectations: CTOS reported record revenue of $563.4 million, up 10.2% year over year and well above the roughly $509.8 million consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings were $0.05 per share, exceeding estimates of $0.01-$0.02 and improving from a $0.13-per-share loss in the year-ago quarter. Custom Truck One Source Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

CTOS reported record revenue of $563.4 million, up 10.2% year over year and well above the roughly $509.8 million consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings were $0.05 per share, exceeding estimates of $0.01-$0.02 and improving from a $0.13-per-share loss in the year-ago quarter. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was increased: Management raised 2026 revenue guidance to $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, above or roughly in line with prior analyst expectations, and also increased its adjusted EBITDA outlook. The stronger forecast helped reinforce the bullish reaction to the earnings release. Custom Truck One Source Guidance Update

Management raised 2026 revenue guidance to $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, above or roughly in line with prior analyst expectations, and also increased its adjusted EBITDA outlook. The stronger forecast helped reinforce the bullish reaction to the earnings release. Positive Sentiment: Analyst target increased: Robert W. Baird lifted its CTOS price target from $10 to $12, indicating additional upside based on the firm’s valuation, while maintaining a neutral rating. Benzinga

Robert W. Baird lifted its CTOS price target from $10 to $12, indicating additional upside based on the firm’s valuation, while maintaining a neutral rating. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains cautious: The reported consensus target price is $10.14, suggesting analysts’ average valuation has not fully caught up with the recent rally and remains below Baird’s new target. Custom Truck One Source Consensus Target Price

The reported consensus target price is $10.14, suggesting analysts’ average valuation has not fully caught up with the recent rally and remains below Baird’s new target. Negative Sentiment: Financial risks persist: Despite the quarterly earnings beat, CTOS continues to report a negative net margin and negative return on equity. Its debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02 and quick ratio of 0.25 also point to leverage and liquidity risks that could limit further upside.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTOS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Capital One Financial set a $13.00 price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Custom Truck One Source

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 92.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Up 10.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.09 and a beta of 1.38.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc NYSE: CTOS is a North American provider of specialty rental equipment, parts and services. The company's fleet encompasses a wide range of assets, including cranes, aerial work platforms, trench safety and shoring equipment, fluid management solutions, generators and other industrial machinery. Customers rely on Custom Truck One Source to support projects in construction, energy, telecommunications, industrial manufacturing, municipalities and large-scale events.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Custom Truck One Source has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of more than 140 branch locations across the United States and Canada.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Custom Truck One Source, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Custom Truck One Source wasn't on the list.

While Custom Truck One Source currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here