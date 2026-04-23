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Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Customers Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Q1 beat: Customers Bancorp reported EPS of $1.97, beating consensus by $0.08, and posted revenue of $225.4M (vs. $223.51M), with a net margin of 15.15% and ROE of 14.05%.
  • $100.0M buyback: The board approved a $100 million repurchase plan (up to 4% of shares); the stock traded up 1.3% to $77.58, with a market cap of $2.61B and a P/E of 12.51.
  • Heavy institutional ownership: Institutions own 89.29% of the stock with notable increases (Millennium +71.4%), and analysts carry a "Moderate Buy" consensus with an average price target of $86.42.
  • Interested in Customers Bancorp? Here are five stocks we like better.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.51 million.

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:CUBI traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.58. The stock had a trading volume of 263,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,898. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.57. The business's 50 day moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average is $71.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,344 shares of the bank's stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,625 shares of the bank's stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 71.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,730 shares of the bank's stock worth $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 114,430 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Maxim Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc NYSE: CUBI is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, and the parent of Customers Bank, a federally chartered institution. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services, combining traditional deposit and lending products with modern digital banking platforms. As a publicly traded entity, Customers Bancorp focuses on delivering tailored financial solutions to mid‐market companies, small businesses, professionals and individuals across the United States.

Through its commercial banking division, the company provides term loans, lines of credit, real estate financing, asset‐based lending and treasury management services.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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