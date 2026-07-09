CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.09 and traded as high as $8.00. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 45,766 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CVD Equipment from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CVD Equipment in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Report on CVV

CVD Equipment Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09.

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVV. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,382 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,689 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,882 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation NASDAQ: CVV designs, manufactures and markets custom vacuum deposition systems used to create thin-film coatings and advanced materials for semiconductor, optoelectronic and related industries. Established in 1992 and headquartered in the United States, the company leverages proprietary chemical vapor deposition (CVD), plasma-enhanced CVD, metal-organic CVD (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD) and physical vapor deposition (PVD) technologies to support both research and production applications.

The company's product portfolio includes single- and multi-chamber reactors for the deposition of silicon, III-V compounds, metal oxides and other specialty materials, along with fluid-bed reactors for nanoparticle synthesis.

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