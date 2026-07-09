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CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
CVD Equipment logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CVD Equipment (NASDAQ: CVV) shares moved above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as $8.00 and last changing hands at $7.93.
  • Despite the recent price strength, Wall Street sentiment remains cautious: analysts have an average Sell rating on the stock, with recent notes from Wall Street Zen and Weiss Ratings both negative.
  • The company has a small market cap of about $55 million, and institutional ownership is notable, with hedge funds and other investors holding 31.59% of the shares outstanding.
  • Interested in CVD Equipment? Here are five stocks we like better.

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.09 and traded as high as $8.00. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 45,766 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CVD Equipment from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CVD Equipment in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Report on CVV

CVD Equipment Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09.

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVV. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,382 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,689 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,882 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVD Equipment

(Get Free Report)

CVD Equipment Corporation NASDAQ: CVV designs, manufactures and markets custom vacuum deposition systems used to create thin-film coatings and advanced materials for semiconductor, optoelectronic and related industries. Established in 1992 and headquartered in the United States, the company leverages proprietary chemical vapor deposition (CVD), plasma-enhanced CVD, metal-organic CVD (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD) and physical vapor deposition (PVD) technologies to support both research and production applications.

The company's product portfolio includes single- and multi-chamber reactors for the deposition of silicon, III-V compounds, metal oxides and other specialty materials, along with fluid-bed reactors for nanoparticle synthesis.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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