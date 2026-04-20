CVR Energy (CVI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect CVR Energy to post earnings of $0.0890 per share and revenue of $1.7797 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.31%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect CVR Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CVR Energy Price Performance

CVR Energy stock opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.95. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $41.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVR Energy

In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 275,012 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $5,888,006.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 71,201,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,432,143.75. This trade represents a 0.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 783,404 shares of company stock valued at $16,445,044. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "sell" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut CVR Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings cut CVR Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CVR Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus target price of $31.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVI

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is an independent downstream energy company engaged primarily in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer production in the United States. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy operates through two reportable segments—Petroleum Products and Nitrogen Fertilizers—leveraging its refining expertise and distribution network to serve both wholesale and retail markets across key regions in the U.S.

In its Petroleum Products segment, the company owns and operates the Coffeyville, Kansas refinery, which has the capability to process various grades of crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

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