CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Price Down 5.2% - Should You Sell?

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.74 and last traded at $33.7550. 316,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,187,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVI shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research lowered CVR Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CVR Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVR Energy

CVR Energy Trading Down 7.7%

The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVR Energy Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. CVR Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 850,042 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $21,625,000 after acquiring an additional 206,861 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in CVR Energy by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,991 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 29,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CVR Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,809 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $94,276,000 after purchasing an additional 106,906 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company's stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is an independent downstream energy company engaged primarily in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer production in the United States. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy operates through two reportable segments—Petroleum Products and Nitrogen Fertilizers—leveraging its refining expertise and distribution network to serve both wholesale and retail markets across key regions in the U.S.

In its Petroleum Products segment, the company owns and operates the Coffeyville, Kansas refinery, which has the capability to process various grades of crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

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