CVRx (CVRX) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.52) per share and revenue of $15.5490 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.01. CVRx had a negative net margin of 89.14% and a negative return on equity of 120.76%. The company had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. On average, analysts expect CVRx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CVRx Stock Performance

CVRx stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. CVRx has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $131.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVRx during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CVRx in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in CVRx in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CVRx by 10.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,560 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CVRx by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,266 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded CVRx from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CVRx in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVRx from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVRx presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVRX

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device company focused on developing a neuromodulation platform therapy for patients with cardiovascular disease. The company's flagship product, the Barostim™ system, delivers targeted electrical stimulation to the carotid baroreceptors with the goal of modulating the body's natural blood pressure control mechanisms. This minimally invasive, implantable therapy is designed to address unmet needs in individuals suffering from hypertension and heart failure.

The Barostim system is currently being evaluated in multiple clinical trials, including studies in resistant hypertension and advanced heart failure.

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