Go Pro
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
CVS Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CVS Group to Hold from its prior rating and cut the price target to GBX 1,350 from GBX 1,420, implying about 9.67% upside from the previous close.
  • Other analysts remain more positive: Berenberg Bank reiterated a Buy rating with a GBX 2,000 target, and the broader consensus still stands at Moderate Buy with an average target of GBX 1,710.
  • CVS Group also disclosed a share repurchase plan and an insider purchase by Scott Morrison of 987 shares at GBX 1,270 each, while the stock traded flat around GBX 1,231.
  • Interested in CVS Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

CVS Group (LON:CVSG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,420. Jefferies Financial Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,000 price target on shares of CVS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,710.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS Group

CVS Group Stock Up 0.0%

LON CVSG opened at GBX 1,231 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,195.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,247.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £851.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. CVS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,062 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07.

CVS Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Group news, insider Scott Morrison bought 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,270 per share, with a total value of £12,534.90. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

About CVS Group

(Get Free Report)

CVS Group is a leading provider of veterinary services, operating in the UK and Australia, listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. CVS is focused on providing high-quality clinical services to its clients and their animals, with outstanding and dedicated clinical teams and support colleagues at the core of its strategy. The Group operates from over 475 veterinary practices across its two territories, including specialist referral hospitals and dedicated out-of-hours sites. Alongside the core Veterinary Practices division, CVS operates Laboratories (providing diagnostic services to CVS and third-parties) and an online retail business ("Animed Direct"). The Group employs c.8,900 personnel, including c.2,400 veterinary surgeons and c.3,300 nurses.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for CVS Group (LON:CVSG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CVS Group Right Now?

Before you consider CVS Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CVS Group wasn't on the list.

While CVS Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 2, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
By Sam Quirke | July 2, 2026
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Is the Memory Rally Still Alive After the Semiconductor Sell-Off?
Is the Memory Rally Still Alive After the Semiconductor Sell-Off?
By Jessica Mitacek | July 2, 2026
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
By Jessica Mitacek | July 3, 2026

Recent Videos

The Stock Market‘s Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody‘s Watching
The Stock Market's Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody's Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Hype is Over. This Is the Buying Window.
The Hype is Over. This Is the Buying Window.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines