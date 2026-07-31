CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Given New GBX 1,400 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

CVS Group (LON:CVSG - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,400 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.55% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,700 target price on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,000 price target on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,720.

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CVS Group Price Performance

CVS Group stock opened at GBX 1,278 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of £884.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 1,228.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,244.87. CVS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,062 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,648.

CVS Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at CVS Group

In other news, insider Scott Morrison acquired 987 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,270 per share, with a total value of £12,534.90. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group is a leading provider of veterinary services, operating in the UK and Australia, listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. CVS is focused on providing high-quality clinical services to its clients and their animals, with outstanding and dedicated clinical teams and support colleagues at the core of its strategy. The Group operates from over 475 veterinary practices across its two territories, including specialist referral hospitals and dedicated out-of-hours sites. Alongside the core Veterinary Practices division, CVS operates Laboratories (providing diagnostic services to CVS and third-parties) and an online retail business ("Animed Direct"). The Group employs c.8,900 personnel, including c.2,400 veterinary surgeons and c.3,300 nurses.

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