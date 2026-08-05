CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $106.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.03 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. CVS Health updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.900-8.100 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from CVS Health's conference call:

CVS raised its 2026 outlook after a strong quarter, increasing adjusted EPS guidance by $0.60 to $7.90–$8.10 and raising operating cash-flow expectations to at least $11.5 billion.

after a strong quarter, increasing adjusted EPS guidance by $0.60 to $7.90–$8.10 and raising operating cash-flow expectations to at least $11.5 billion. Second-quarter performance was broad-based: revenue rose more than 7% to over $106 billion, adjusted operating income increased 35% to approximately $5.2 billion, and adjusted EPS grew over 40% to $2.58. All operating segments reported year-over-year earnings growth.

Second-quarter performance was broad-based: revenue rose more than 7% to over $106 billion, adjusted operating income increased 35% to approximately $5.2 billion, and adjusted EPS grew over 40% to $2.58. All operating segments reported year-over-year earnings growth. Aetna’s margin recovery is progressing faster than expected, with more than $2 billion of year-to-date adjusted operating-income improvement; management cited disciplined pricing, medical-cost management, and favorable Medicare performance.

Aetna’s margin recovery is progressing faster than expected, with more than $2 billion of year-to-date adjusted operating-income improvement; management cited disciplined pricing, medical-cost management, and favorable Medicare performance. Management sees growing opportunities in GLP-1s through formulary management, cash-pay offerings, MinuteClinic weight-management visits, and manufacturer partnerships with Lilly and Novo. The company plans to reduce the virtual weight-management visit price to $29 and expand same-day pharmacy access.

Management sees growing opportunities in GLP-1s through formulary management, cash-pay offerings, MinuteClinic weight-management visits, and manufacturer partnerships with Lilly and Novo. The company plans to reduce the virtual weight-management visit price to $29 and expand same-day pharmacy access. CVS expects 2027 headwinds from continued pressure in its 340B business and lower Caremark membership, partly due to more selective contracting and health-plan product exits. Management said these pressures should be offset over time by specialty pharmacy growth, generic savings, and broader enterprise momentum.

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CVS Health Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.72. 11,800,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,414,585. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $101.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.43. The firm has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $110.68.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.18%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $450,877,466.55. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, July 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CVS Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.67.

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CVS Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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