CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $94.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the pharmacy operator's stock. Sanford C. Bernstein's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.58% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CVS. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.00.

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CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.51. The stock had a trading volume of 917,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,509,286. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average of $78.15. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $58.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The firm has a market cap of $118.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 15,708 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,397 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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