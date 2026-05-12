CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the pharmacy operator's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.99% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.00.

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CVS Health Stock Up 0.3%

CVS stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $92.51. 917,495 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,509,286. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.15. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $118.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in CVS Health by 407.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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