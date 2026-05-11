Cypherpunk Technologies (CYPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0406) per share for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Cypherpunk Technologies Price Performance

Cypherpunk Technologies stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of -0.09. Cypherpunk Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cypherpunk Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cypherpunk Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cypherpunk Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cypherpunk Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cypherpunk Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cypherpunk Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cypherpunk Technologies from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on Cypherpunk Technologies

Cypherpunk Technologies Company Profile

Cypherpunk Technologies Inc, previously known as Leap Therapeutics, Inc, is a company developing novel therapies for patients with cancer and implementing a digital asset treasury strategy focused on Zcash. The company’s research platform centers on modulating the tumor microenvironment to enhance anti-tumor immune responses. Cypherpunk’s proprietary pipeline includes DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize Dickkopf-1 (DKK1), a protein implicated in tumor growth and immune evasion.

DKN-01 is being evaluated both as a monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors such as pembrolizumab across multiple solid tumor indications, including gastroesophageal, pancreatic and other advanced malignancies.

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