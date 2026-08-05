Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), FiscalAI reports. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 36.25%.The company had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.31 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Cytek Biosciences' conference call:

Q2 revenue increased 6% year over year to $48.1 million , driven by 18% growth in the U.S., strong double-digit growth in China, high-end FSP instrument sales, and continued service momentum. Management raised the low end of full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $207 million-$212 million.

, driven by 18% growth in the U.S., strong double-digit growth in China, high-end FSP instrument sales, and continued service momentum. Management raised the low end of full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $207 million-$212 million. Recurring revenue continued to strengthen, with service revenue up 10% to $15.6 million and combined reagents and service revenue representing 35% of trailing-12-month revenue. Cytek expects adjusted EBITDA to improve in the second half and reach approximately breakeven for full-year 2026.

Recurring revenue continued to strengthen, with service revenue up 10% to $15.6 million and combined reagents and service revenue representing 35% of trailing-12-month revenue. Cytek expects adjusted EBITDA to improve in the second half and reach approximately breakeven for full-year 2026. Cytek launched the Borealis, a 60-color, seven-laser full spectral-flow cytometer, and expanded Aurora Evo automation capabilities for biopharma and CRO laboratories. Management said early customer feedback on Borealis has been strong and believes the products can support future market-share gains.

Cytek launched the Borealis, a 60-color, seven-laser full spectral-flow cytometer, and expanded Aurora Evo automation capabilities for biopharma and CRO laboratories. Management said early customer feedback on Borealis has been strong and believes the products can support future market-share gains. Regional and profitability pressures persisted: EMEA revenue declined approximately 8% amid government budget constraints, while GAAP net loss widened to $12.2 million from $5.6 million a year earlier. Operating expenses rose 15%, including higher legal costs tied to patent litigation and increased personnel expenses.

Regional and profitability pressures persisted: EMEA revenue declined approximately 8% amid government budget constraints, while GAAP net loss widened to $12.2 million from $5.6 million a year earlier. Operating expenses rose 15%, including higher legal costs tied to patent litigation and increased personnel expenses. The company began reorganizing into three customer-aligned business units—Solutions and Clinical, Research Technology, and Service—aiming to improve market penetration and growth, particularly in mid- and low-end instruments, reagents, and clinical applications. Management said the benefits will take time to materialize and are already incorporated into 2026 guidance.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts: Sign Up

Cytek Biosciences Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 993,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,687. Cytek Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The business's 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTKB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $5.50 to $4.75 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytek Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTKB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Topline Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,485 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 13,369.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,008,309 shares of the company's stock worth $25,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971,126 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,752,447 shares of the company's stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,146,964 shares of the company's stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,790,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences is a biotechnology company specializing in innovative cell analysis solutions. The firm develops and commercializes advanced spectral flow cytometry instruments and associated reagents designed to enable high-parameter single-cell analysis. Its technology platform offers researchers and clinicians enhanced sensitivity, resolution and flexibility compared to traditional flow cytometry methods.

The company's core product portfolio includes the Aurora and Northern Lights spectral cytometry systems, which support simultaneous detection of up to 64 fluorescence parameters.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Cytek Biosciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cytek Biosciences wasn't on the list.

While Cytek Biosciences currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here