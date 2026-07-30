CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $12.3880 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.61% and a negative net margin of 166.40%.The company had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. On average, analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $8.21. The stock's 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $540.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,897 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,605 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 293,560 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 27,428 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTMX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $12.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CytomX Therapeutics

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics based on its proprietary Probody® platform. The company engineers masked antibody prodrugs that remain inactive in healthy tissue but are selectively activated in the tumor microenvironment. This approach is designed to enhance the safety and tolerability of antibody-based therapies, particularly those targeting immuno-oncology pathways.

At the core of CytomX's pipeline is Pacmilimab (CX-072), an anti–PD-L1 Probody therapeutic currently undergoing clinical evaluation for multiple solid tumor indications.

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