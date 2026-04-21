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D Jonathan Merriman Acquires 10,200 Shares of PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
PodcastOne logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • D Jonathan Merriman bought 10,200 shares of PodcastOne on April 17 at an average price of $2.11 (total $21,522), increasing his stake to 302,732 shares—a 3.49% rise.
  • PodcastOne shares were flat at $2.70 mid-day with a market capitalization of about $74.2M, a 1‑year range of $1.30–$3.35, and 50/200‑day moving averages of $2.39/$2.32.
  • The company beat quarterly estimates (revenue $15.86M; EPS -$0.01 vs -$0.02 expected), but analyst coverage is negative with a consensus "Reduce" and Weiss Ratings reiterating a "sell (d-)."
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC - Get Free Report) Director D Jonathan Merriman bought 10,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $21,522.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 302,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,764.52. This trade represents a 3.49% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

D Jonathan Merriman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 23rd, D Jonathan Merriman bought 2,980 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $7,003.00.
  • On Thursday, March 12th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 6,300 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $13,986.00.

PodcastOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODC remained flat at $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 56,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.48. PodcastOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32.

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. PodcastOne had a negative return on equity of 24.78% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The business had revenue of $15.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PodcastOne, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of PodcastOne in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PodcastOne

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PodcastOne

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PodcastOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PodcastOne by 267.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,958 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 30,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of PodcastOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.87% of the company's stock.

PodcastOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PodcastOne is a leading digital audio network specializing in the development, production and distribution of original podcast programming. The company offers a diverse slate of exclusive shows spanning genres such as entertainment, sports, business, politics and lifestyle. Its content lineup features long-form interviews, narrative series and personality-driven talk formats designed to engage listeners across North America and beyond.

The company's revenue model centers on advertising and branded content solutions.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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