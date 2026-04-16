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D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
D-Wave Quantum logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Unusually strong trading volume
  • Mixed fundamentals and insider selling: the company missed quarterly estimates (EPS ($0.09) vs. ($0.05) consensus; revenue $2.75M vs. $3.74M), has deeply negative margins and analysts still model losses, while insiders sold ~28.7k shares (~$509k) recently, adding a cautionary note.
  • Analyst view and valuation: the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $36.50, while the stock trades around $20.50 and the company’s market cap is roughly $8.26 billion, highlighting upside per analyst targets but substantial execution risk.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 22,442,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session's volume of 28,854,914 shares.The stock last traded at $20.4990 and had previously closed at $20.81.

Key Headlines Impacting D-Wave Quantum

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $43.00 target price on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.50.

View Our Latest Report on D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 7.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 42.25, a current ratio of 42.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,444.10% and a negative return on equity of 58.58%. The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 million. The company's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at D-Wave Quantum

In other news, Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at $489,448.36. This represents a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 10,706 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $188,746.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,451,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,588,658.01. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,706 shares of company stock valued at $509,027. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D-Wave Quantum

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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