D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $4.0240 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 2,957.23%.The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 80.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect D-Wave Quantum to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 8.3%

D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 21.31 and a current ratio of 21.41. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97.

Insider Activity

In other D-Wave Quantum news, Director John D. Dilullo sold 7,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $191,775.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $520,603.30. The trade was a 26.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Rohit Ghai sold 13,518 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $357,010.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,724.97. The trade was a 36.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,363,842 shares of company stock valued at $35,789,148. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,071,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,904 shares of the company's stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,175 shares of the company's stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 30,223 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 47,077 shares of the company's stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key D-Wave Quantum News

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T partnership provides commercial validation. AT&T is expanding its use of D-Wave’s quantum-annealing technology for network operations. A reported benchmark reduced a network optimization task from approximately 60 minutes to 15 seconds, or a 240-fold acceleration, supporting the view that D-Wave’s technology is moving beyond research into practical enterprise applications. D-Wave Expands AT&T Partnership

AT&T is expanding its use of D-Wave’s quantum-annealing technology for network operations. A reported benchmark reduced a network optimization task from approximately 60 minutes to 15 seconds, or a 240-fold acceleration, supporting the view that D-Wave’s technology is moving beyond research into practical enterprise applications. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and recent business momentum remain supportive. Benchmark initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $30 price target, while Rosenblatt reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $43 target. Analysts also point to record bookings, an expanding backlog and stronger commercial traction as advantages over Rigetti ahead of earnings. RGTI vs. QBTS

Benchmark initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $30 price target, while Rosenblatt reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $43 target. Analysts also point to record bookings, an expanding backlog and stronger commercial traction as advantages over Rigetti ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings are the next major catalyst. Results could either support the recent commercial narrative or intensify concerns if bookings and revenue do not demonstrate meaningful improvement. The company’s latest reported quarter included an adjusted loss that was better than expected, but revenue significantly missed estimates and fell sharply year over year.

Results could either support the recent commercial narrative or intensify concerns if bookings and revenue do not demonstrate meaningful improvement. The company’s latest reported quarter included an adjusted loss that was better than expected, but revenue significantly missed estimates and fell sharply year over year. Negative Sentiment: Quantum stocks are undergoing a broad valuation reset. D-Wave, IonQ and Rigetti have all suffered substantial recent declines as investors reduced exposure to high-multiple, pre-profit technology companies. Concerns about AI-infrastructure spending and profit-taking after the sector’s earlier rally are weighing on QBTS independently of its AT&T opportunity. Quantum Computing Stock Selloff

D-Wave, IonQ and Rigetti have all suffered substantial recent declines as investors reduced exposure to high-multiple, pre-profit technology companies. Concerns about AI-infrastructure spending and profit-taking after the sector’s earlier rally are weighing on QBTS independently of its AT&T opportunity. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and insider selling remain risks. D-Wave remains unprofitable, making the stock dependent on future contract growth and commercialization. Separately, Vice President Sophie Ames sold 3,070 shares for about $52,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The sale reduced her holdings by only 0.52%, so its impact is limited but mildly negative. SEC Insider Filing

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QBTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of D-Wave Quantum from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on QBTS

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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