DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT) Stock Price

Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $6.50 to $4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the technology company's stock. DA Davidson's target price indicates a potential upside of 17.28% from the company's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Exp World in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exp World to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Exp World from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.17.

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Exp World Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of AGNT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. 1,576,410 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,820. Exp World has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.50 million, a P/E ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07.

Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Exp World had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 0.35%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exp World will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNT. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exp World in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exp World by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exp World by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Exp World by 632.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Exp World News

Here are the key news stories impacting Exp World this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark maintains a bullish view: Benchmark Co. lowered its price target from $8 to $6 but retained a “buy” rating. The revised target still implies approximately 48% upside from the referenced $4.05 share price, suggesting the firm believes the recent selloff has been excessive. Benzinga Tickerreport.com

Benchmark Co. lowered its price target from $8 to $6 but retained a “buy” rating. The revised target still implies approximately 48% upside from the referenced $4.05 share price, suggesting the firm believes the recent selloff has been excessive. Positive Sentiment: Revenue exceeded expectations and grew year over year: Second-quarter revenue totaled $1.45 billion, above the $1.39 billion consensus estimate and 10.7% higher than the prior-year quarter. Management also forecast third-quarter revenue of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion, compared with consensus of $1.4 billion. Exp World earnings report

Second-quarter revenue totaled $1.45 billion, above the $1.39 billion consensus estimate and 10.7% higher than the prior-year quarter. Management also forecast third-quarter revenue of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion, compared with consensus of $1.4 billion. Positive Sentiment: Real-estate expansion adds strategic support: Mexico luxury brokerage Ronival Real Estate partnered with eXp Realty, while real-estate executive and former MLB player Mike Mendoza joined eXp Realty Luxury. These moves could strengthen the company’s luxury and international agent network, although their near-term financial impact is uncertain. Ronival Real Estate partnership Mike Mendoza joins eXp Realty Luxury

Mexico luxury brokerage Ronival Real Estate partnered with eXp Realty, while real-estate executive and former MLB player Mike Mendoza joined eXp Realty Luxury. These moves could strengthen the company’s luxury and international agent network, although their near-term financial impact is uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance was broadly in line: Exp World projected fiscal 2026 revenue of $4.9 billion to $5.2 billion, versus the $5.0 billion consensus estimate. No meaningful EPS guidance was provided in the available update. Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Exp World projected fiscal 2026 revenue of $4.9 billion to $5.2 billion, versus the $5.0 billion consensus estimate. No meaningful EPS guidance was provided in the available update. Negative Sentiment: Profitability was the main pressure: Exp World reported a second-quarter loss of $0.02 per share, missing the $0.02 consensus estimate; another report characterized results as break-even versus an expected $0.03. EPS also declined from $0.06 a year earlier. The company posted a negative 0.35% net margin and negative 7.05% return on equity. Zacks Q2 earnings report

About Exp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXPI is a cloud-based real estate company that operates a global brokerage model through its eXp Realty subsidiary. Founded in 2009 by industry veteran Glenn Sanford and headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, the company leverages a virtual business environment to connect and support real estate professionals. eXp Realty's technology-driven platform enables licensed agents to list, show and manage residential property transactions without the overhead of traditional brick-and-mortar offices.

At the core of eXp World's offering is its proprietary virtual campus, which provides real-time training, collaboration and networking via an immersive online environment.

Further Reading

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