DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Price

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at DA Davidson from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. DA Davidson's price objective points to a potential upside of 5.60% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Vertex from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertex from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.53.

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Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of VERX traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.36. 662,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,614. The business's 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -230.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Vertex has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $33.54.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $202.21 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 26.04%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company's stock.

More Vertex News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vertex reported second-quarter EPS of $0.20, above the $0.19 consensus estimate and up from $0.15 a year earlier. Revenue increased 10.5% year over year to approximately $204.0 million, while operating cash flow reached $30.9 million. Vertex Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Vertex reported second-quarter EPS of $0.20, above the $0.19 consensus estimate and up from $0.15 a year earlier. Revenue increased 10.5% year over year to approximately $204.0 million, while operating cash flow reached $30.9 million. Positive Sentiment: Management’s full-year revenue outlook of $825 million to $830 million is broadly in line with the $827.2 million analyst consensus, suggesting continued recurring-revenue growth despite a modest operating loss. Vertex Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Management’s full-year revenue outlook of $825 million to $830 million is broadly in line with the $827.2 million analyst consensus, suggesting continued recurring-revenue growth despite a modest operating loss. Positive Sentiment: Insider activity has been supportive, with five reported purchases versus one sale during the past six months, including purchases by CEO Christopher Young and other executives.

Insider activity has been supportive, with five reported purchases versus one sale during the past six months, including purchases by CEO Christopher Young and other executives. Positive Sentiment: Stephens and Robert W. Baird remain constructive, maintaining “overweight” and “outperform” ratings while setting targets of $18 and $17, respectively—both above the current share price. Analyst Price Target Updates

Stephens and Robert W. Baird remain constructive, maintaining “overweight” and “outperform” ratings while setting targets of $18 and $17, respectively—both above the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its target from $14 to $15 but kept a “market perform” rating, reflecting limited near-term conviction. The broader analyst median target is approximately $16.

BMO Capital Markets raised its target from $14 to $15 but kept a “market perform” rating, reflecting limited near-term conviction. The broader analyst median target is approximately $16. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $208 million to $211 million trails the $211.6 million consensus estimate, raising concerns about near-term growth momentum. Vertex Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $208 million to $211 million trails the $211.6 million consensus estimate, raising concerns about near-term growth momentum. Negative Sentiment: Stephens reduced its target from $20 to $18, while Baird cut its target from $19 to $17. Although both firms retained bullish ratings, the reductions indicate more cautious valuation expectations following the earnings report.

About Vertex

Vertex Energy, Inc NASDAQ: VERX is a specialty refiner and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical feedstocks in the United States. The company collects and processes a variety of waste petroleum products, including used motor oil and industrial lubricants, which it converts into ultra-low-sulfur diesel, asphalt, and other refined products. By leveraging proprietary re-refining technologies and strategic feedstock sourcing, Vertex Energy aims to deliver cost-effective, lower-carbon fuel solutions to wholesale and retail customers across the country.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vertex operates a network of refining and blending facilities in key regions, including the Central, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets.

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