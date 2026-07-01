DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $260.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer's stock. DA Davidson's target price suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company restated a "positive" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.71.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS traded up $3.49 on Wednesday, reaching $230.30. The company had a trading volume of 546,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,434. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.42 and a 200-day moving average of $211.55. DICK'S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $244.38.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK'S Sporting Goods will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $925,538.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,674.92. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK'S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,578 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $1,057,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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