DA Davidson Reiterates "Buy" Rating for National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the financial services provider's stock. DA Davidson's price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NBHC. Piper Sandler began coverage on National Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded National Bank from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded National Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.40.

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National Bank Stock Down 1.8%

National Bank stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $41.40. 401,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,605. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13. National Bank has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $43.09.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 18.66%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Bank news, insider John Steinmetz acquired 24,200 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,122.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 536,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,216,630.64. This represents a 4.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in National Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in National Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $783,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in National Bank by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,357 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in National Bank by 1,188.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 186,020 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 171,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in National Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation NYSE: NBHC is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Through its network of community bank subsidiaries, the company provides deposit, lending and payment solutions to consumer, small business and commercial clients across multiple U.S. markets.

Since its founding in 1992, National Bank Holdings has pursued a growth strategy focused on acquiring and integrating locally branded community banks. Its footprint spans the Midwest and Southern United States, including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee.

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