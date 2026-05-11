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Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Daiichi Sankyo logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Daiichi Sankyo updated its FY 2026 guidance, projecting EPS of 0.910 versus the consensus estimate of 1.040. The company kept revenue guidance at $14.5 billion, above the $13.4 billion analyst consensus.
  • The stock rose 1.8% on the announcement, trading at $16.80 with volume well below its average. The shares remain below both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but positive overall, with Zacks Research upgrading the stock from strong sell to hold and MarketBeat data showing a consensus rating of Buy.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.910-0.910 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5 billion-$14.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.4 billion.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Up 1.8%

OTCMKTS DSNKY traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.80. 32,410 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,342. Daiichi Sankyo has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of -0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised Daiichi Sankyo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DSNKY

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company was formed through the merger of Daiichi Pharmaceutical and Sankyo in 2005 and focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its therapeutic priorities include oncology and cardiovascular disease, and it pursues a mix of small molecules, biologics and antibody‑drug conjugates in its development programs.

Daiichi Sankyo is known for building a development portfolio through both internal research and collaborative partnerships.

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