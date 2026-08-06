Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $539.52 and traded as high as $603.91. Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) shares last traded at $598.76, with a volume of 31,063 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.)

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) Stock Performance

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $564.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.29 million, a P/E ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 15.42, a quick ratio of 15.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($25.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 14.83%.The firm had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,971 shares of the company's stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 311.5% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,860 shares of the company's stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 22.2% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 660 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 4.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company's stock.

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation NASDAQ: DJCO is a diversified media and technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company operates in two primary segments: legal publishing and software solutions. Its publishing arm produces the Los Angeles Daily Journal and the San Francisco Daily Journal, which provide daily coverage of legal news, court decisions, opinion pieces and public notices to attorneys, judges and legal professionals across California.

In addition to its flagship newspapers, Daily Journal Corp.

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