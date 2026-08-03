Dan Nicholson Purchases 43 Shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE - Get Free Report) insider Dan Nicholson acquired 43 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 354 per share, with a total value of £152.22.

Dan Nicholson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Dan Nicholson purchased 45 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 334 per share, with a total value of £150.30.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Dan Nicholson sold 16,037 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 314, for a total value of £50,356.18.

On Friday, May 29th, Dan Nicholson acquired 48 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 312 per share, for a total transaction of £149.76.

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Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

GPE traded up GBX 3.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 352.76. 595,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,997. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 327.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 323.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.28. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 270 and a 1-year high of GBX 377.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 3.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Great Portland Estates had a net margin of 131.04% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of GBX 5,460 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Portland Estates Plc will post 6.1719457 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 370 target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 334 price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 315 price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 450 price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 388.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Great Portland Estates

About Great Portland Estates

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

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