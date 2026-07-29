Dan Suesskind Purchases 50,000 Shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX - Get Free Report) Director Dan Suesskind bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts: Sign Up

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of NNOX opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 716.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 711.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 424,618 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,166 shares of the company's stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 42,273 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 21.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NNOX shares. D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Nano-X Imaging from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $4.00.

View Our Latest Report on Nano-X Imaging

Trending Headlines about Nano-X Imaging

Here are the key news stories impacting Nano-X Imaging this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Erez Meltzer purchased 36,000 NNOX shares at an average price of $0.93, investing approximately $33,480. The insider purchase may indicate management confidence in the company, although the relatively small transaction is unlikely to outweigh broader risks. SEC insider ownership filing

CEO Erez Meltzer purchased 36,000 NNOX shares at an average price of $0.93, investing approximately $33,480. The insider purchase may indicate management confidence in the company, although the relatively small transaction is unlikely to outweigh broader risks. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Portnoy, Robbins, Pomerantz and others, are reminding investors about an August 11, 2026 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action. These announcements are primarily investor solicitations, but their frequency increases attention surrounding Nano-X. Faruqi class action deadline notice

Several law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Portnoy, Robbins, Pomerantz and others, are reminding investors about an August 11, 2026 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action. These announcements are primarily investor solicitations, but their frequency increases attention surrounding Nano-X. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz announced that a class action has been filed against Nano-X and certain officers. The lawsuit covers investors who purchased securities from March 31, 2025, through April 17, 2026, and adds potential litigation, reputational and legal-cost risks. The allegations have not been proven in court. Pomerantz class action announcement

Pomerantz announced that a class action has been filed against Nano-X and certain officers. The lawsuit covers investors who purchased securities from March 31, 2025, through April 17, 2026, and adds potential litigation, reputational and legal-cost risks. The allegations have not been proven in court. Negative Sentiment: The allegations focus on allegedly undisclosed cash burn and rising operating expenses preceding a $17.5 million impairment. Nano-X also continues to report losses, including quarterly revenue of $4.31 million and a loss of $0.16 per share, while analysts expect a full-year loss. SueWallSt class action notice

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing a digital X-ray imaging platform designed to lower the cost and increase the accessibility of diagnostic imaging. Its flagship product, the Nanox.ARC, leverages a proprietary micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) based digital X-ray source and advanced image processing software to provide 2D and 3D imaging capabilities on a compact footprint. The system aims to streamline radiology workflows and facilitate point-of-care diagnostics in hospitals, clinics and outpatient settings.

The Nanox.ARC platform integrates a novel cold cathode X-ray source, which enables multiple emission points without the need for rotating anode tubes.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nano-X Imaging, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nano-X Imaging wasn't on the list.

While Nano-X Imaging currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here