Dana (DAN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dana (NYSE:DAN - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $1.9337 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Dana (NYSE:DAN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Dana had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, analysts expect Dana to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Dana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.99. The firm's fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98. Dana has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $39.56.

Dana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Dana's dividend payout ratio is 4.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Dana from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays lowered Dana from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research cut Dana from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dana from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DAN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Dana by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,768 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $37,820,000 after acquiring an additional 604,246 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 927,987 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 27,712 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 273,631 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 60,487 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 55,842 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 37,303 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company's stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated is a global leader in the design and manufacture of drivetrain, sealing, and thermal-management technologies for the automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway and industrial markets. The company's product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, transmissions, e-Propulsion systems and thermal-management assemblies that help improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance vehicle performance. Dana's expertise spans internal combustion and electrified powertrains, positioning it to support both traditional and next-generation mobility solutions.

Founded in 1904 by Clarence W.

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