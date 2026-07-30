Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.450-8.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $196.55 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $187.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $138.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher has a 12-month low of $160.93 and a 12-month high of $242.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Danaher's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Danaher's payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Danaher from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.91.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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