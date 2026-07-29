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Daniel Baker Sells 15,222 Shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
NVE logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CEO Daniel Baker sold 15,222 NVE shares at an average price of $114.08, generating approximately $1.74 million and reducing his direct holdings by 24.74% to 46,303 shares.
  • NVE shares fell 3.7% to $112.26, despite reporting quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share on $11.03 million in revenue. The company maintains strong profitability, with a 57.64% net margin and 30.53% return on equity.
  • NVE declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00, or $4.00 annualized, representing a 3.6% yield; analysts subsequently upgraded the stock, with the consensus rating listed as Buy.
  • Five stocks we like better than NVE.

NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC - Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Baker sold 15,222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $1,736,525.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,282,246.24. The trade was a 24.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NVE Stock Down 3.7%

NVEC stock traded down $4.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.26. 258,271 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.34 million, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.64. NVE Corporation has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $135.00.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 57.64%.

NVE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. NVE's payout ratio is presently 107.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVEC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded NVE from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVE from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on NVEC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVE

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in NVE by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NVE by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NVE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in NVE by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 6,596 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company's stock.

Key NVE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVE this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: NVE reported quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share on $11.03 million in revenue, an earnings beat that reinforced investor confidence in the semiconductor company’s profitability. Management also affirmed its dividend, supporting the stock’s income appeal. NVE (NVEC) Is Up 38.8% After Earnings Beat And Dividend Affirmation Has The Bull Case Changed?
  • Neutral Sentiment: NVE’s fundamentals remain strong, with a reported net margin of 57.64% and return on equity of 30.53%. However, the stock’s price-to-earnings ratio of about 30 and position near its 52-week high may leave shares sensitive to profit-taking if future results or guidance disappoint.

NVE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVE Corporation NASDAQ: NVEC is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of spintronic products. The company's core expertise lies in magnetoresistive sensing and magnetic-field-based digital isolation, leveraging patented spin-valve and tunneling magnetoresistance technologies to deliver high-performance, low-power solutions.

NVE's product portfolio includes magnetic sensors for current, position, and angle sensing applications, as well as micro-isolators and digital isolators that provide galvanic isolation in industrial, automotive, medical, instrumentation, and consumer electronics systems.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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