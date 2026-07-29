Daniel Baker Sells 15,222 Shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock

NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC - Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Baker sold 15,222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $1,736,525.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,282,246.24. The trade was a 24.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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NVE Stock Down 3.7%

NVEC stock traded down $4.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.26. 258,271 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.34 million, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.64. NVE Corporation has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $135.00.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 57.64%.

NVE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. NVE's payout ratio is presently 107.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVEC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded NVE from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVE from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on NVEC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVE

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in NVE by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NVE by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NVE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in NVE by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 6,596 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company's stock.

Key NVE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVE this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVE reported quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share on $11.03 million in revenue , an earnings beat that reinforced investor confidence in the semiconductor company’s profitability. Management also affirmed its dividend, supporting the stock’s income appeal. NVE (NVEC) Is Up 38.8% After Earnings Beat And Dividend Affirmation Has The Bull Case Changed?

NVE reported quarterly earnings of on , an earnings beat that reinforced investor confidence in the semiconductor company’s profitability. Management also affirmed its dividend, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: NVE’s fundamentals remain strong, with a reported net margin of 57.64% and return on equity of 30.53%. However, the stock’s price-to-earnings ratio of about 30 and position near its 52-week high may leave shares sensitive to profit-taking if future results or guidance disappoint.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation NASDAQ: NVEC is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of spintronic products. The company's core expertise lies in magnetoresistive sensing and magnetic-field-based digital isolation, leveraging patented spin-valve and tunneling magnetoresistance technologies to deliver high-performance, low-power solutions.

NVE's product portfolio includes magnetic sensors for current, position, and angle sensing applications, as well as micro-isolators and digital isolators that provide galvanic isolation in industrial, automotive, medical, instrumentation, and consumer electronics systems.

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