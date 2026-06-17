Daniel Bartlett Sells 1,385 Shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) EVP Daniel Bartlett sold 1,385 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $165,964.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 633,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,946,336.72. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.13. 21,682,557 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,102,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $125.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.96. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.09 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $940.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart’s advertising business is growing quickly, helped by stronger marketplace activity, more seller spending, and higher digital engagement. That supports the company’s retail-media strategy and could improve margins. Article Title

Walmart’s advertising business is growing quickly, helped by stronger marketplace activity, more seller spending, and higher digital engagement. That supports the company’s retail-media strategy and could improve margins. Positive Sentiment: Several analyst-focused pieces still highlight Walmart as a favored large-cap retail stock, with its scale, omnichannel business, and defensive profile keeping it on buy lists. Article Title

Several analyst-focused pieces still highlight Walmart as a favored large-cap retail stock, with its scale, omnichannel business, and defensive profile keeping it on buy lists. Positive Sentiment: New delivery partnerships, such as adding Subway meals delivery, suggest Walmart is continuing to expand convenience and services that can boost customer traffic and online orders. Article Title

New delivery partnerships, such as adding Subway meals delivery, suggest Walmart is continuing to expand convenience and services that can boost customer traffic and online orders. Neutral Sentiment: One note says Walmart’s recent pullback reflects fuel costs and consumer pressure, but also argues that e-commerce, marketplace growth, and higher-margin businesses remain intact. This points to near-term caution without changing the longer-term thesis. Article Title

One note says Walmart’s recent pullback reflects fuel costs and consumer pressure, but also argues that e-commerce, marketplace growth, and higher-margin businesses remain intact. This points to near-term caution without changing the longer-term thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing Walmart to peers and questioning whether the retail rally is justified adds to the debate around valuation, but does not appear to introduce a major new fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Coverage comparing Walmart to peers and questioning whether the retail rally is justified adds to the debate around valuation, but does not appear to introduce a major new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Broader retail commentary and a “forget Walmart” style comparison article may be contributing to sentiment headwinds by suggesting investors could find faster growth elsewhere, which can weigh on the stock near term. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

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Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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