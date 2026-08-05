Daniel Castillo Purchases 960 Shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) EVP Daniel Castillo purchased 960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $365.89 per share, with a total value of $351,254.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 16,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,965,836.45. The trade was a 6.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $372.78. The company had a trading volume of 640,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,504. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.35 and a 52-week high of $383.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $343.00 and a 200 day moving average of $316.15.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.44 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.000-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. WESCO International's payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of WESCO International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded WESCO International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on WESCO International from $376.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $374.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WESCO International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the technology company's stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the second quarter valued at about $573,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in WESCO International by 0.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,604 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,354 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company's stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company's stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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