Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen Sells 925 Shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $96,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,530,799.92. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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CommVault Systems Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.96. The company had a trading volume of 603,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,853. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $200.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54. The business's 50 day moving average price is $88.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.96.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $311.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $306.71 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 5.97%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting CommVault Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: No positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the latest batch of headlines.

No positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the latest batch of headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms, including Bernstein Liebhard, Robbins Geller, Faruqi & Faruqi, Robbins LLP, Holzer & Holzer, and Levi & Korsinsky, announced or referenced a shareholder class action tied to alleged misstatements about ARR growth, with a lead-plaintiff deadline of July 17, 2026. Article Title

Several law firms, including Bernstein Liebhard, Robbins Geller, Faruqi & Faruqi, Robbins LLP, Holzer & Holzer, and Levi & Korsinsky, announced or referenced a shareholder class action tied to alleged misstatements about ARR growth, with a lead-plaintiff deadline of July 17, 2026. Neutral Sentiment: An additional article questioned whether the alleged ARR misstatements lawsuit changes the investment case for Commvault, reinforcing that the stock is reacting to litigation headlines rather than operating results. Article Title

An additional article questioned whether the alleged ARR misstatements lawsuit changes the investment case for Commvault, reinforcing that the stock is reacting to litigation headlines rather than operating results. Negative Sentiment: The litigation risk is a clear overhang for CVLT because it raises uncertainty around prior disclosures, potential costs, and possible reputational damage, which can weigh on the stock until the allegations are resolved.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on CommVault Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut CommVault Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on CommVault Systems from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommVault Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 147,410 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $23,255,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,486 shares of the software maker's stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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